Toll Brothers Announces New Phase of Home Sites at Jordanelle Ridge in Heber City, Utah

Toll Brothers announces new home sites at Jordanelle Ridge, Heber City, starting at $1,031,995, with luxury amenities and designs.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the upcoming release of a new phase of home sites at their Jordanelle Ridge community in Heber City, Utah, set to be available for sale in late spring 2025. This follows the near sell-out of the first phase. The homes, ranging from approximately 2,600 to over 4,300 square feet with customizable options, will start at $1,031,995 and feature large sliding doors and possible finished basements. Residents will benefit from on-site amenities including a fitness center, clubhouse, and recreational facilities, while the community's location offers easy access to outdoor activities and stunning mountain views. Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah, expressed excitement about the community's popularity and the unique features available to homebuyers.

Announcement of a new phase of home sites in the Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge community indicates strong demand, with the first phase nearly sold out.

The new homes feature luxury designs with customizable options, appealing to buyers looking for personalization in their dream home.

Residents will benefit from access to a range of onsite amenities, promoting a desirable resort-style living experience.

The strategic location offers convenient access to popular outdoor recreation areas, enhancing the community's appeal to potential homeowners.

High starting price of $1,031,995 may limit the buyer pool and affect sales velocity in a competitive market.



The press release does not disclose specific timelines for when the new amenities will be completed, creating uncertainty for potential buyers regarding community development.



Limited information on the success of existing home sales could raise concerns about market demand for the new phase.

What new home sites are available at Toll Brothers in Heber City?

Toll Brothers is releasing a new phase of home sites at Jordanelle Ridge in Heber City, available in late spring 2025.

What amenities are offered in the Jordanelle Ridge community?

Residents will enjoy a fitness center, clubhouse, cafe, fire pit, and hiking and biking trails among other amenities.

What is the price range for homes at Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge?

Homes are priced starting at $1,031,995, offering luxury features and customizable options.

How large are the homes at Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge?

Homes range from approximately 2,600 to over 4,300 square feet, with options for 2 to 6 bedrooms and bathrooms.

Where can I find more information about Toll Brothers communities?

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/Utah or call (800) 289-8655.

HEBER CITY, Utah, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced a new phase of future home sites in its





Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge





community in Heber City, Utah. The first phase of Toll Brothers home sites is nearly sold out, and the new phase will be available for sale in late spring 2025 at 2109 North Paradise Flat Lane in Heber City.





Set in the picturesque Wasatch Back region,





Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge





provides exquisite living with award-winning home designs ranging from approximately 2,600 to 4,300+ square feet, with 2 to 6 bedrooms and 2 to 6 bathrooms. The homes feature large multi-panel sliding doors opening to beautiful outdoor spaces, with options for expansive finished basements. Homes are priced starting at $1,031,995.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.













“With the exceptional response to our Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge community, we are thrilled to announce the upcoming release of our second phase of homes,” said Mark Bailey, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “This new phase will offer the same distinctive architecture and unmatched personalization options that home shoppers have come to expect from Toll Brothers. Our luxury homes, combined with this community’s proximity to top-tier outdoor activities and spectacular mountain views, have made it a highly sought-after location.”





Toll Brothers homeowners will have access to the onsite amenities of the Jordanelle Ridge master plan. Currently under construction, residents will soon enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, cafe, fire pit, hiking and biking trails, and a pickleball court, creating a resort-style living experience.





The community is conveniently located just 11 minutes from Deer Valley Resort, 20 minutes from Downtown Park City, and 25 minutes from Park City Mountain, offering endless year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.





Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Salt Lake Valley area include:





Copperhaven by Toll Brothers





,





Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain





,





Denali Estates





,





The Ridge by Toll Brothers





,





Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates





,





Toll Brothers at Wildflower





,





Sycamore Glen by Toll Brothers





, and





Westlake Vistas





.





For more information, call (800) 289-8655 or visit





TollBrothers.com/Utah





.







About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |





ameck@tollbrothers.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bf04e3a-1d2e-4282-8ff5-25851ae37455







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



