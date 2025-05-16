Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Community, Veranda Bay, Coming Soon to Flagler Beach, Florida

Toll Brothers announces upcoming luxury community, Veranda Bay, in Flagler Beach, featuring modern homes and extensive amenities.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of its new community, Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay, in Flagler Beach, Florida. This exclusive gated community will offer modern single-family home designs and various amenities, including a marina, resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park, and sports courts, all situated near the Intracoastal Waterway and close to the beach. The community is expected to open for sales in late 2025, with home prices starting from the mid-$500,000s. Residents will benefit from nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment, with major cities like Jacksonville and Orlando just an hour away. Customers will have access to a state-of-the-art Design Studio to personalize their homes. For further details and to join the interest list, potential buyers can contact Toll Brothers or visit their website.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers is expanding its presence in Northeast Florida with the introduction of a new luxury community, Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay, enhancing its portfolio in a desirable location.

The community will feature a wide range of high-end amenities, including a marina, resort-style pool, and sports facilities, which could attract potential buyers looking for a premium lifestyle.

Homes in this community are anticipated to start from the mid-$500,000s, making it accessible to a broader market segment interested in luxury living.

The announcement showcases Toll Brothers' commitment to delivering personalized home design experiences through its state-of-the-art Design Studio, reinforcing its reputation as a leader in luxury home construction.

Potential Negatives

Anticipated home prices starting from the mid-$500,000s may limit the customer base and accessibility for potential buyers in the area.



The announcement does not provide specific details on environmental impact or community integration, which can lead to public concern regarding local development.



There is no mention of prior customer feedback or demand analysis for this new community, which raises questions about the project's viability and market need.

FAQ

What is Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay?

Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay is a new luxury home community in Flagler Beach, Florida, featuring modern designs and exceptional amenities.

When will the community open for sale?

The community is expected to open for sale in late 2025, with site work currently underway.

What amenities will be available?

Amenities include a marina, resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park, and access to the Intracoastal Waterway.

What types of homes are offered?

The community features five elegant designs with single- and two-story options, including homes with 3 to 5 bedrooms.

How can I learn more about Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay?

For more information, visit TollBrothers.com/FL or call (844) 871-7466 to join the interest list.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



FLAGLER BEACH, Fla., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Northeast Florida community,



Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay



, is coming soon to Flagler Beach, Florida. This exclusive gated community located just minutes from the beach will feature outstanding amenities and modern single-family home designs. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in late 2025.





Located on the banks of the Intracoastal Waterway and just minutes from the beach, Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay offers an unparalleled coastal lifestyle. The community will feature robust amenities including a future marina, resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park, pickleball and tennis courts, and community access to the Intracoastal Waterway. Residents will enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment options, with Jacksonville and Orlando each about an hour away. Homes are anticipated to be priced from the mid-$500,000s.













“Our new Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay community will provide residents with the rare opportunity to enjoy a luxurious coastal lifestyle in one of Flagler Beach’s most desirable locations,” said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. “With a prestigious gated setting and exceptional amenities, this community will redefine luxury living on Florida’s east coast.”





Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay will feature a selection of five elegant home designs, including single- and two-story floor plans with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths and 2- or 3-car garages.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





This future Toll Brothers community is located at 172 Stillwater Drive in Flagler Beach. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Toll Brothers at Veranda Bay, call (844) 871-7466 or visit



TollBrothers.com/FL



.







About Toll Brothers











Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12f69823-8599-4259-be65-b1b4eb440616







