Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Raven Crest Luxury Townhome Community in Summerlin, Las Vegas

Toll Brothers opens Raven Crest, a luxury townhome community in Summerlin, featuring modern designs and extensive amenities.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the grand opening of Raven Crest, a community of luxury townhomes in Summerlin’s Kestrel Commons village in Las Vegas. The new development features three model homes open for tours, showcasing modern architecture and spacious floor plans with options for multigenerational living and elevators. Home designs range from three to four stories, offering amenities like entry courtyards, rooftop terraces, and private garages. Raven Crest residents will enjoy a community pool, parks, and walking trails, along with access to the Summerlin master plan amenities. Homes are priced from the mid-$600,000s, with quick move-in options available by August 2025. For more information, interested buyers can visit TollBrothers.com or call the provided number.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers announced the grand opening of Raven Crest, a new community of luxury townhomes in Summerlin, enhancing their portfolio as the leading builder of luxury homes in the nation.

The community offers modern floor plans with unique features such as multigenerational living suites and elevators, appealing to a diverse range of buyers.

Residents will benefit from premium amenities including a private community pool, parks, and walking trails, enhancing the lifestyle appeal of living in Raven Crest.

Quick move-in homes are available, with pricing starting from the mid-$600,000s, making luxury living more accessible to potential buyers.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of Raven Crest comes amidst a highly competitive luxury home market, which may indicate challenges in attracting buyers in this segment.



The price range starting from the mid-$600,000s could be viewed as prohibitively expensive for many potential buyers, potentially limiting the customer base.



While promoting a new community, the press release does not address any potential supply chain issues or market volatility that could affect the home buying experience and market stability.

FAQ

What is Raven Crest by Toll Brothers?

Raven Crest is a new community of luxury townhomes located in Summerlin, Las Vegas, featuring modern floor plans and amenities.

Where can I find Raven Crest townhomes?

The Raven Crest community is located at 11545 Hillrise Avenue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What amenities are available at Raven Crest?

Residents of Raven Crest enjoy a private pool, parks, walking trails, and access to Summerlin's master plan amenities.

What types of homes are offered at Raven Crest?

Raven Crest features six spacious home designs, including options for multigenerational living suites and elevators, ranging up to 2,640 square feet.

How much do homes at Raven Crest cost?

Homes at Raven Crest are priced from the mid-$600,000s, with quick move-in options available as early as August 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $TOL Data Alerts

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $748,771

STEPHEN F. EAST sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $288,325

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $138,703 .

. MICHAEL J. GRUBB (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 500 shares for an estimated $60,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 381 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/08/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.

$TOL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TOL recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $TOL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $135.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jade Rahmani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Buck Horne from Raymond James set a target price of $130.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Stephen Kim from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $169.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $133.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Tyler Batory from Oppenheimer set a target price of $155.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Jay McCanless from Wedbush set a target price of $175.0 on 05/15/2025

Full Release



LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of





Raven Crest





, a new community of luxury townhomes in Summerlin’s Kestrel Commons village in Las Vegas. Three new model homes are now open for tours at 11545 Hillrise Avenue in Las Vegas.





Raven Crest features stunning architecture and spacious, modern floor plans, offering exceptional options such as multigenerational living suites and elevators. The community boasts six spacious, three- and four-story home designs up to 2,640 square feet, complete with entry courtyards, covered patios, and fourth-level rooftop terraces in select designs. Each home includes an attached two-car garage.













“We are excited for home shoppers to tour the three new stunning models at our Raven Crest community in Summerlin,” said Janet Love, Division President of Toll Brothers in Las Vegas. “This community offers luxurious townhome living with unparalleled amenities and design options, providing residents with a vibrant lifestyle rich with recreation and opportunities to explore.”





In addition to the Summerlin master plan amenities, residents of Raven Crest will enjoy a private community pool, parks, and walking trails, enhancing the community’s appeal for active lifestyles. The newly opened private pool area is designed as a relaxing oasis, perfect for unwinding and socializing with neighbors.





Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the state-of-the-art Toll Brothers Design Studio where customers can choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of a Toll Brothers professional Design Consultant.





Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Features are also available in the Raven Crest community, with move-in dates as early as August 2025.





Homes at Raven Crest are priced from the mid-$600,000s. For more information on Raven Crest, prospective customers are invited to call (855) 700-8655 or visit





TollBrothers.com/LasVegas





.







About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media |



215-938-8169



|





ameck@tollbrothers.com









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at





https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbda64ae-f3d5-49df-97fa-ade093e581ee









Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.