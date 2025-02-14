Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Manor Collection at Sereno Canyon in Scottsdale, Arizona

Toll Brothers opens the Manor Collection at Sereno Canyon in Scottsdale, offering luxury homes with modern designs and resort amenities.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the grand opening of the Manor Collection at Sereno Canyon, a luxury home community in North Scottsdale, Arizona. The community, featuring estate-sized and paired villa designs, offers homes ranging from 2,157 to over 5,006 square feet, with the new Manor Collection homes priced from $2.2 million. These spacious single-level homes include 4 to 5 bedrooms and luxurious amenities such as gourmet kitchens and multi-slide patio doors, all designed to enhance indoor-outdoor living. The community boasts stunning mountain views and resort-style amenities, including the Mountain House Lodge, swimming pools, and fitness facilities. Toll Brothers invites potential home buyers to explore its state-of-the-art Design Studio for personalized home selections and to experience the unique offerings of the Sereno Canyon lifestyle.

Potential Positives

Grand opening of the Manor Collection at Sereno Canyon highlights Toll Brothers' expansion in the luxury home market, emphasizing their leading position as the nation's builder of luxury homes.

The new home designs offer spacious estate-sized options ranging from 4,152 to 4,655+ square feet, catering to high-end buyers and aligning with luxury market demands.

Sereno Canyon's location near Scottsdale's upscale amenities enhances its appeal, indicating a strategic choice for attracting affluent home buyers.

The inclusion of a state-of-the-art Design Studio allows for personalized home selections, which could improve customer satisfaction and drive sales.

Potential Negatives

The announcement focuses heavily on luxury and high-priced properties, which may limit potential buyers and suggest a narrow market appeal, particularly during economic downturns where luxury purchases are often the first to be reduced.

The reliance on high-end features and amenities may indicate increasing construction and operational costs, which could impact profitability or pricing strategies in the future.

The grand opening of a new collection amid fluctuating market conditions (such as rising interest rates or economic uncertainty) could signal potential risks in achieving sales forecasts and property valuation expectations.

FAQ

What is the Manor Collection at Sereno Canyon?

The Manor Collection features luxury single-family home designs ranging from 4,152 to 4,655+ square feet, priced from $2.2 million.

Where is the sales center for Toll Brothers' new community?

The Toll Brothers Sales Center and Model Home are located at 12558 East Chama Road in Scottsdale, Arizona.

What home sizes and features are available in the Manor Collection?

The homes offer 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages with modern architectural styles.

What amenities does Sereno Canyon offer to residents?

Sereno Canyon features a Mountain House Lodge, fitness center, pools, bocce ball, restaurants, and spa facilities for a luxurious lifestyle.

How can potential buyers learn more about Toll Brothers homes?

For more information, interested buyers can call (844) 836-5263 or visit SerenoCanyon.com for details on home offerings.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS C. JR. YEARLEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 212,584 shares for an estimated $32,000,793 .

. MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 63,813 shares for an estimated $9,116,108 .

. ROBERT PARAHUS (President & COO) sold 6,900 shares for an estimated $1,018,423

PAUL E SHAPIRO sold 3,837 shares for an estimated $514,697

WENDELL E. PRITCHETT sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $442,169

JOHN A MCLEAN sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $151,100

CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 225 shares for an estimated $28,321.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 321 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 386 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the



Manor Collection at Sereno Canyon



. Ideally located in North Scottsdale, Arizona, Sereno Canyon is an award-winning master-planned community of single-family homes nestled in the shadow of the McDowell Mountains. The staff-gated community features four collections offering estate-sized, single-family, and paired villa home designs ranging from 2,157 to 5,006+ square feet. The new Manor Collection’s brand-new home designs range from 4,152 to 4,655+ square feet and are priced from $2.2 million. The Toll Brothers Sales Center and Model Home are now open at 12558 East Chama Road in Scottsdale.





Located on the northeast end of the Sereno Canyon community, the



Manor Collection



offers 31 home sites with panoramic mountain views. The single-level home designs feature 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages with beautiful Desert Contemporary, Modern, and Spanish Contemporary architecture that complements the serene Sonoran Desert setting. Highlights of the incredible homes include elevated ceiling heights in the main living space, expansive great rooms with dual-sided fireplaces and multi-slide patio doors, gourmet kitchens with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, multigenerational living suites, and more.













“Our new Windgate Desert Contemporary model home from the Manor Collection was designed to capture the essence of indoor-outdoor living and entertaining,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “The modern desert interior paired with the incredible resort-style backyard is truly one-of-a-kind, and we invite home buyers to see this stunning model home first-hand.”





Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





With 360-degree mountain views, and incredible resort amenities, Sereno Canyon offers the epitome of modern desert living. Centered at the heart of the community sits the Mountain House Lodge showcasing striking desert modern architecture with beautiful, designer-appointed features and a curated collection of art from notable local artisans. The state-of-the-art amenities include a lobby bar with four-sided fireplace for gathering, a signature restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating plus a private dining room with demo kitchen, a spa treatment room, fitness center with outdoor recreational lawn, two sparkling pools with cabanas, a private event lawn, bocce ball, and more.





Close to Scottsdale’s world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as nearby recreation, Sereno Canyon offers residents a convenient location while also providing a private setting that feels like an exclusive destination of its own.





For more information, call (844) 836-5263 or visit



SerenoCanyon.com



.















About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.







From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.







Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/119f32d1-2c53-486f-8c16-2b0235a2b249









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/380d393b-9729-45a4-a645-7dc878db0070







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



