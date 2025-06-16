Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Luxury Home Community at Ken-Caryl Ranch in Littleton, Colorado

Toll Brothers announces the grand opening of a luxury home community in Ken-Caryl Ranch, Colorado, featuring diverse home designs.

Quiver AI Summary

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the opening of Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch, a new luxury home community in Jefferson County, Colorado. The Sales Center is located in Littleton, and the community features two collections of single-family homes with flexible floor plans ranging from 1,797 to over 3,828 square feet, containing 3 to 5 bedrooms and options for first-floor primary suites and 4-car garages. Prices start in the mid-$700,000s. This development offers the final chance to build in a sought-after area rich with amenities, including trails, recreational facilities, and parks, all while providing easy access to Denver and the Rocky Mountains. Toll Brothers emphasizes personalization through its Design Studio, allowing customers to customize their homes with professional guidance. Interested buyers are encouraged to visit the community for tours and to select home sites.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch opens as a new luxury home community, showcasing the company's commitment to providing high-end residential options.

The community features a diverse range of flexible floor plans and luxurious finishes, appealing to various buyer preferences.

This development represents a unique opportunity for buyers, as it is the last chance to build in a desirable, amenity-rich area of Jefferson County, Colorado.

The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to personalize their homes, enhancing the buying experience and reflecting Toll Brothers' luxury lifestyle brand.

Potential Negatives

The pricing of homes starting from the mid-$700,000s may limit the potential buyer pool, particularly in a challenging economic environment where affordability is a concern.



The announcement highlights that this community is the "last opportunity" for new home construction in the area, which could indicate a saturation of the market or declining future opportunities for sales in the vicinity.



The press release's focus on luxury may alienate potential buyers looking for more affordable housing options in a time when affordable housing is critically needed in many markets.

FAQ

What is Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch?

Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch is a new luxury home community in Jefferson County, Colorado, offering two collections of homes.

Where is the Toll Brothers Sales Center located?

The Toll Brothers Sales Center is located at 7200 South Wright Way in Littleton, Colorado.

What types of homes are available at this community?

The community offers one- and two-story single-family homes with flexible floor plans, ranging from 1,797 to over 3,828 square feet.

What are the amenities near Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch?

Homeowners will have access to trails, recreational facilities, an equestrian center, pools, and parks in a quiet location.

How can I get more information about Toll Brothers homes?

You can visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado or call 877-431-2870 for more information about Toll Brothers communities in Colorado.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 298 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 466 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

Full Release



LITTLETON, Colo., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Toll Brothers, Inc.



(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of



Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch



, a community offering two collections of luxury homes in Jefferson County, Colorado. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 7200 South Wright Way in Littleton.







Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch



is an extraordinary new home community offering two collections of luxury home designs with sophisticated finishes. One- and two-story single-family homes include flexible floor plans with 1,797 to 3,828+ square feet including 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 5.5 baths, and 3-car garages. First-floor primary bedroom suites and options for 4-car garages are available on select home designs. Homes are priced from the mid-$700,000s.





Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch offers the last opportunity to build a new home in the highly desirable and amenity-rich community that is surrounded by miles of trails and quick mountain access. Homeowners will enjoy a quiet location with access to established master plan amenities including recreational facilities, an equestrian center, pools, and parks.













“Our new home collections located in the amenity-rich Ken-Caryl Ranch master plan truly exemplify the Toll Brothers luxury lifestyle that we’re known for,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “We encourage home shoppers to visit soon to tour available home designs and be among the first to select their new home site in this stunning new community in a great location.”









Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the



Toll Brothers Design Studio



. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





The community is located just 18 miles from downtown Denver, offering easy access to Colorado State Highway 470 and the Rocky Mountains.









For more information on Toll Brothers at Ken-Caryl Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Colorado, visit



TollBrothers.com/Colorado



or call 877-431-2870.















About Toll Brothers







Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit



TollBrothers.com



.







From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.







Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 |



ameck@tollbrothers.com







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:







https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeff6f87-fa87-484e-917b-796d63bd99d3









https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84eec562-2bd7-48a1-bc86-753dc483b330







Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)



