Toll Brothers Announces Final Homes for Sale in Exclusive Laurel Pointe Community in Lake Nona, Orlando

Toll Brothers announces limited luxury home availability at Laurel Pointe in Lake Nona, Orlando, starting at $1.7 million.

Toll Brothers, Inc. has announced the last chance to purchase a new home in Laurel Pointe, a premier community in Orlando's Lake Nona master plan, where only a few homes are left for sale, including the Marsanne Farmhouse model. The final home sites feature unique designs and luxurious interiors, starting at $1.7 million, and some back onto a water conservation area. Residents will enjoy convenient access to high-rated schools, shopping, dining, and recreational activities, as well as amenities like parks and trails. Lake Nona is recognized for its focus on technology, health, and wellness, making it one of the fastest-growing communities in the U.S. Interested buyers can learn more by calling Toll Brothers or visiting their website.

Potential Positives

Toll Brothers is announcing the final opportunity to build homes in Laurel Pointe, highlighting scarcity which may drive demand.

The community features high-end interiors and smart home technologies, positioning Toll Brothers as a leader in luxury home offerings.

Laurel Pointe is strategically located near key amenities, including top-rated schools and healthcare facilities, which can enhance property value and appeal to buyers.

Lake Nona is recognized as a rapidly growing smart city, which may attract more buyers to the area and increase interest in Toll Brothers' properties.

Potential Negatives

The announcement emphasizes that there are only a limited number of homes left for sale, which may suggest a lack of broader availability in the market, raising concerns about demand.



The high starting price of homes at $1.7 million could limit the potential buyer pool and may indicate a risk of pricing out middle-income buyers in the area.



The reliance on a specific community, Laurel Pointe, may expose the company to risks associated with local economic fluctuations affecting buyers' purchasing power and preferences.

FAQ

What is Laurel Pointe in Lake Nona?

Laurel Pointe is an exclusive community offering luxury homes as part of the Lake Nona master plan in Orlando, Florida.

What type of homes are available in Laurel Pointe?

The community features homes from the Collage Collection, including unique floor plans and high-end interiors such as gourmet kitchens.

What is the price range for homes at Laurel Pointe?

Homes in Laurel Pointe are priced starting from $1.7 million.

What amenities are included for Laurel Pointe residents?

Residents have access to trails, parks, wellness programs, and more, as well as the broader amenities of Lake Nona.

How can I get more information about Laurel Pointe?

For more information, call 877-431-0444 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

ORLANDO, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Toll Brothers, Inc.





(NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to build a new home in





Laurel Pointe





, an exclusive community within the Lake Nona master plan in Orlando, Florida. Only a limited number of homes remain available for sale, including the stunning Marsanne Farmhouse model home.





The final home sites in the community, including many that back up to a water conservation area, feature home designs from the Collage Collection in Laurel Pointe. This collection offers unique floor plans and stunning exterior designs, as well as high-end interiors including gourmet kitchens, spacious living areas, expansive primary bedroom suites, and smart home features. Homes at Laurel Pointe are priced from $1.7 million.













“We invite home buyers to tour the final new homes available in the Collage Collection at Laurel Pointe,” said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Orlando. “Laurel Pointe offers exceptional home designs, picturesque home sites, and easy access to Lake Nona's expansive amenities.”





Conveniently located close to A-rated Orange County schools and a short drive from Orlando International Airport, Laurel Pointe is near top shopping, dining, arts, and recreation destinations, including Lake Nona Town Center. Major highways are easily accessible, offering homeowners easy access to Orlando’s theme parks, sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Robust educational and healthcare offerings are located within a five-mile radius of the neighborhood, including three university campuses and a world class health and life sciences district featuring a children’s hospital, veterans’ hospital, and adult teaching hospital.





Recognized as a smart city of technology, innovation, and wellness, Lake Nona is one of the country’s fastest growing master-planned communities, encompassing 17 square miles, and home to a collaborative network of businesses across the healthcare and life sciences, sports and performance, and transportation industries. It is Central Florida’s best-selling community with one of the largest events and programming calendars in the nation. Additionally, residents of Laurel Pointe will have access to Lake Nona's amenities including trails, parks, wellness program, and more.





For more information, please call



877-431-0444



or visit





TollBrothers.com/FL





.















About Toll Brothers









Toll Brothers, Inc.



, a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.





Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit





TollBrothers.com





.





From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media |



215-938-8169



|





ameck@tollbrothers.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.