Toli Corporation Reports Modest Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 01, 2024 — 01:22 am EDT

Toli Corporation (JP:7971) has released an update.

Toli Corporation, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, reported a modest 2.1% increase in net sales to 47,418 million yen for the second quarter ending March 2025, despite a decline in profits. The company’s interim operating profit and ordinary profit both decreased by over 20%, reflecting a challenging economic environment. Despite these challenges, Toli is maintaining its dividend payments, aiming to sustain shareholder value.

