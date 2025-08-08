Markets

Toleranzia: Swedish Companies Registration Office Grants Permission To Implement Merger Plan

August 08, 2025 — 09:50 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Swedish Companies Registration Office has granted permission to Flerie AB to carry out the merger plan concerning the merger between Flerie and Toleranzia. It is anticipated that the Registration Office will register the merger on 19 August 2025. The last day of trading in Toleranzia's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be 18 August 2025.

The shareholders listed in Toleranzia's share ledger as of the record date 20 August 2025 will receive merger consideration. For every eighty-eight shares held in Toleranzia, shareholders will receive one newly issued ordinary share in Flerie. Toleranzia's shareholders are expected to receive these new shares on or about 22 August 2025.

