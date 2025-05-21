$TOL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TOL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $211,918,776 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TOL:
$TOL Insider Trading Activity
$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458
- PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469.
- CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.
$TOL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 3,800,580 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $401,303,242
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,137,785 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,138,718
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP added 1,116,300 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,870,117
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 767,715 shares (+232.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,063,026
- INVESCO LTD. removed 734,493 shares (-38.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,555,115
- MARSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 701,928 shares (-93.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,407,831
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 584,271 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,693,174
$TOL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025
- Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025
