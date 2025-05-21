$TOL stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TOL stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $211,918,776 of trading volume.

$TOL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TOL:

$TOL insiders have traded $TOL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TOL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN P. CONNOR (Chief Financial Officer) sold 11,140 shares for an estimated $1,404,458

PAUL E SHAPIRO has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,837 shares for an estimated $1,263,469 .

. CHRISTINE GARVEY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 645 shares for an estimated $74,766.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TOL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 297 institutional investors add shares of $TOL stock to their portfolio, and 465 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TOL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TOL in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/20/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TOL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TOL forecast page.

You can track data on $TOL on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.