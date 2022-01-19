TOL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.81, changing hands as low as $61.11 per share. Toll Brothers Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOL's low point in its 52 week range is $46.45 per share, with $75.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.