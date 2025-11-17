Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (TTUUF) Price Target Increased by 10.45% to 9.45

The average one-year price target for Tokyu Fudosan Holdings (OTCPK:TTUUF) has been revised to $9.45 / share. This is an increase of 10.45% from the prior estimate of $8.56 dated June 2, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.23 to a high of $10.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.72% from the latest reported closing price of $7.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTUUF is 0.19%, an increase of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.90% to 61,926K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,537K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,405K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTUUF by 4.93% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,269K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTUUF by 6.37% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 4,672K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,163K shares , representing an increase of 32.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTUUF by 25.73% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,754K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTUUF by 3.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Dfa International Value Series holds 2,665K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

