Tokyu Corporation Enhances Shareholder Value with Stock Buyback

November 10, 2024 — 08:22 pm EST

Tokyu (JP:9005) has released an update.

Tokyu Corporation has acquired 12,715,200 of its own shares for approximately 24.7 billion yen to reduce cross-shareholdings and improve capital efficiency. This strategic buyback is part of a broader initiative to enhance shareholder value by increasing the value per share through a reduction in the number of outstanding shares.

