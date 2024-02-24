Tokyu Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (TOKUY) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 13.63

The average one-year price target for Tokyu Corporation - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:TOKUY) has been revised to 13.63 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 12.93 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.30 to a high of 14.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.39% from the latest reported closing price of 11.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyu Corporation - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOKUY is 0.04%, a decrease of 5.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.90% to 39,716K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,028K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,159K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOKUY by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOKUY by 1.78% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,900K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,840K shares, representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOKUY by 0.51% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 1,851K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares, representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOKUY by 13.88% over the last quarter.

EFAV - iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF holds 1,656K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TOKUY by 2.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.