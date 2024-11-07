News & Insights

Stocks

Tokyotokeiba Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Growth and Increased Dividends

November 07, 2024 — 08:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokyotokeiba Co., Ltd. (JP:9672) has released an update.

Tokyotokeiba Co., Ltd. reported a solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales rising by 8.1% to 30,216 million yen and profit attributable to owners increasing by 19% to 7,594 million yen. The company also announced an increase in dividends for the fiscal year ending December 2024, reflecting its strong financial position. Investors may find the company’s consistent growth and improved profitability encouraging.

For further insights into JP:9672 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.