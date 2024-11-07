Tokyotokeiba Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Growth and Increased Dividends

Tokyotokeiba Co., Ltd. (JP:9672) has released an update.

Tokyotokeiba Co., Ltd. reported a solid financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with net sales rising by 8.1% to 30,216 million yen and profit attributable to owners increasing by 19% to 7,594 million yen. The company also announced an increase in dividends for the fiscal year ending December 2024, reflecting its strong financial position. Investors may find the company’s consistent growth and improved profitability encouraging.

