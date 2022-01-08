Tokyo's daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11.

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11.

COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.

The measures, which may include shortening the operating hours of restaurants and bars, are due to take effect on Sunday.

Nationally, Kyodo news agency said new cases were likely to be around 7,000, with areas such as Okinawa and Hiroshima - both set to go under the new restrictions on Sunday - posting their highest caseloads ever.

