Tokyo Tatemono Co. (TYTMF) Price Target Increased by 12.91% to 20.76

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Tatemono Co. (OTCPK:TYTMF) has been revised to $20.76 / share. This is an increase of 12.91% from the prior estimate of $18.38 dated May 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.38 to a high of $25.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from the latest reported closing price of $16.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Tatemono Co.. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYTMF is 0.15%, an increase of 15.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 22,809K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,768K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares , representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYTMF by 12.26% over the last quarter.

COAVX - Columbia Overseas Value Fund holds 2,513K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,060K shares , representing an increase of 18.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYTMF by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,730K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,725K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYTMF by 6.92% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,505K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYTMF by 17.98% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,251K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares , representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYTMF by 6.94% over the last quarter.

