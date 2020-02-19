Tokyo stocks rise to one-week high as weaker yen boosts exporters

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rallied to a one-week high on Thursday as a rapidly weakening yen, which hit a near 10-month low versus the dollar overnight, lifted wide-ranging exporters, such as automakers.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 was up 0.9% at 23,607.77 by the midday break, after touching its one-week high of 23,806.56 earlier in the session. The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.7% to 1,682.77.

All but four of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange were trading in positive territory, with mining .IMING.T, paper and pulp .IPAPR.T and transport equipment .ITEQP.T being the top three performers.

The yen dived to its lowest level since early May versus the dollar of 111.60 yen JPY=EBS overnight, providing a tailwind for Japanese exporters as a weaker local currency boosts corporate profits when they are repatriated.

Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T climbed 2.3%, while Honda Motor Co Ltd 7267.T advanced 2.7% and Mazda Motor Corp 7261.T added 2.3%.

The Nikkei's heavyweight SoftBank Group 9984.T jumped 3.8% after the tech conglomerate said it plans to borrow up to 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion) from 16 domestic and foreign financial institutions using almost a third of its stake in telco SoftBank Corp 9434.T as collateral.

Elsewhere, Maeda Road Construction 1883.T dropped 5.8% after the company said it plans to pay a special dividend of 53.6 billion yen to counter a takeover bid by its biggest shareholder Maeda Corp 1824.T.

($1 = 111.2400 yen)

(Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2795))

