Tokyo Stock Exchange to submit report on trade outage to regulator - Nikkei

Contributor
Hideyuki Sano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and its parent Japan Exchange Group will submit a report to their regulator on Friday on a trading outage that paralysed the world's third-largest bourse earlier this month, the Nikkei business daily reported.

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and its parent Japan Exchange Group 8697.T will submit a report to their regulator on Friday on a trading outage that paralysed the world's third-largest bourse earlier this month, the Nikkei business daily reported.

A system failure halted trading at the TSE all day on Oct. 1, the worst outage since the start of electronic broking in 1999, following a hardware problem and subsequent failure to switch to a back-up.

To prevent future trading halts, the TSE says it will come up with procedures to resume trading following system trouble and set up a consultation body with brokerages to discuss necessary measures, the Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Richard Pullin)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More