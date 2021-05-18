Tokyo Stock Exchange to consider extending trading hours

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday said it will establish a working group to consider changes to operations, including an extension to trading hours beyond its 3:00 p.m (0600 GMT) close.

"In order to respond to changes in market environment and diversifying investor needs, we will establish the Working Group for Strengthening the Functions of the Cash Equity Market," the bourse said in a press release.

The group, which will include institutional investors and Financial Services Agency officials as observers, will also look at other changes, including possible holiday trading and ways to guard against computer system failures that could disrupt operations.

A system failure in October forced the Tokyo bourse to halt trading for a day, denting the Japanese government's efforts to promote the city as global financial centre.

The exchange's working group will meet several times a month and compile its conclusions in October, it said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tim.kelly@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1311;))

