Tokyo Stock Exchange to approve listing of Japan's Kioxia -report

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange is set to approve an October listing of Kioxia, the world's second-largest flash memory chip firm, as early as Thursday, the Nikkei Business magazine reported on Tuesday.

Kioxia, a former unit of Toshiba Corp 6502.T, could have a market value of over 3 trillion yen ($28.2 billion), making it the largest listing in Japan this year, the report said.

The listing is planned for Oct 6, the magazine said.

A representative from Kioxia was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the Tokyo Stock Exchange said the report did not come from the bourse.

A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and including South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS acquired Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, for $18 billion in 2018.

Bain was initially planning to list Kioxia last year, but pushed it back because of deteriorating market conditions, a source with knowledge of the matter has said.

Toshiba, which reinvested to take a 40.2% stake in Kioxia, said it plans to sell down the stake and will return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders.

($1 = 106.3300 yen)

