Tokyo Stock Exchange to approve listing of Japan's Kioxia -report

Contributors
Rocky Swift Reuters
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Junko Fujita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The Tokyo Stock Exchange is set to approve an October listing of Kioxia, the world's second-largest flash memory chip firm, as early as Thursday, the Nikkei Business magazine reported on Tuesday.

Adds detail, background

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange is set to approve an October listing of Kioxia, the world's second-largest flash memory chip firm, as early as Thursday, the Nikkei Business magazine reported on Tuesday.

Kioxia, a former unit of Toshiba Corp 6502.T, could have a market value of over 3 trillion yen ($28.2 billion), making it the largest listing in Japan this year, the report said.

The listing is planned for Oct 6, the magazine said.

A representative from Kioxia was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the Tokyo Stock Exchange said the report did not come from the bourse.

A consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and including South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc 000660.KS acquired Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, for $18 billion in 2018.

Bain was initially planning to list Kioxia last year, but pushed it back because of deteriorating market conditions, a source with knowledge of the matter has said.

Toshiba, which reinvested to take a 40.2% stake in Kioxia, said it plans to sell down the stake and will return a majority of the net proceeds to shareholders.

($1 = 106.3300 yen)

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, Makiko Yamazaki and Junko Fujita Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters