Tokyo stock exchange plans to extend trading hours from Nov 2024

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Friday it planned to extend trading hours by half an hour to five hours from November next year, a step designed to attract investors and boost trading volumes.

The move was prepared two years ago as the TSE tried to better compete with global peers, such as the New York Stock Exchange, which operates for 6-1/2 hours, while the London Stock Exchange has an 8-1/2-hour day.

The TSE's trading hours will be extended to 0630 GMT from 0600 GMT from Nov. 5, 2024, while the exchange will retain a midday break for an hour.

"I am not clear how much impact the 30-minute extension would have on trading volumes," said an equity fund manager for a domestic brokerage.

The Tokyo exchange has had a five-hour trading day since 1954.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by John Stonestreet and Clarence Fernandez)

