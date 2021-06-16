Tokyo Stock Exchange operator asks Toshiba to disclose issues on shareholder pressure

Contributor
Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has asked Toshiba Corp to properly disclose issues around its alleged pressure on shareholders, a spokesperson for Japan Exchange Group (JPX), which owns the bourse, said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange has asked Toshiba Corp 6502.T to properly disclose issues around its alleged pressure on shareholders, a spokesperson for Japan Exchange Group (JPX) 8697.T, which owns the bourse, said on Wednesday.

The head of JPX, Akira Kiyota, made the comment at a regular news conference, according to the spokesperson.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by David Dolan and Louise Heavens)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More