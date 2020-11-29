Tokyo Stock Exchange CEO to resign over Oct system failure - Nikkei

Tokyo Stock Exchange President and Chief Executive Officer Koichiro Miyahara has decided to resign over the system failure that caused an unprecedented all-day suspension on the bourse last month, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

