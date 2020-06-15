Tokyo Steel to raise product prices for July by up to 7.3%

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Tuesday it would raise its steel product prices by 3.5%-7.3% in July to reflect an upward trend in international markets on strong demand from China.

The company kept prices unchanged for all of its steel products in June for a second consecutive month.

For July, it will increase prices by 3,000-5,000 yen ($28-46) a tonne, with prices for its main H-shaped beams being hiked to 81,000 yen ($753) a tonne from 76,000 yen, the company said in a statement.

It will boost prices for steel bars, including rebars, to 59,000 yen from 55,000 yen and for hot-dip galvanized steel coils to 70,000 yen from 67,000 yen.

Domestic demand is also expected to pick up, as construction projects resumed operations after Japan started to lift coronavirus-induced restrictions and inventories for construction materials are extremely low, the company said.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

($1 = 107.5800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

