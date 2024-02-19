News & Insights

Tokyo Steel to keep product prices unchanged in March

February 19, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it will keep steel product prices steady in March to ensure that a hike implemented this month will be absorbed by the market.

The company raised prices for four steel products by up to 1.9% in February to reflect market conditions and rising production costs amid higher raw material prices.

For March, prices of hot rolled coils will remain at 107,000 yen ($713) a ton, while H-shaped beams will stay at 127,000 yen a ton.

Tokyo Steel said in a statement that there are signs of a lull in the rise in overseas steel product prices, especially in the United States, while expectations are high for positive consequences from economic stimulus measures in China.

Meanwhile, construction material activity in Japan continued to be subdued, while demand in the manufacturing segment remained firm, though there are concerns regarding potential stagnation in demand due to production stoppages in automobile-related industries.

Toyota Motor's 7203.T Daihatsu unit halted shipments of all of its vehicles, Japan's biggest automaker said in December, after a safety investigation found issues involving 64 models, including almost two dozen sold under Toyota's brand.

Earlier this month, Daihatsu resumed some of its production and shipments.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

