Tokyo Steel to keep product prices unchanged in Feb for fifth month

TOKYO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T on Monday said it will hold steel product prices steady in February, given the stagnant market conditions in some regions of Japan.

This is the fifth month the company has kept prices unchanged for all of its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams.

For February, prices for hot rolled coils will stay at 115,000 yen ($896) a tonne while prices for H-beams will remain at 124,000 yen a tonne.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

($1 = 128.4000 yen)

