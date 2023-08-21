Tokyo Steel to keep product prices unchanged for 2nd month in Sept

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Monday said it would keep steel product prices unchanged in September to reflect sluggish demand at home and abroad.

This is the second month the company will hold prices unchanged for all of its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams. Tokyo Steel lowered prices for some products in July.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

For September, prices for steel bars, including rebar, will remain at 98,000 yen ($674) per metric ton while H-shaped beams will stay at 127,000 yen per ton.

($1 = 145.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

