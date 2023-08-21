News & Insights

Tokyo Steel to keep product prices unchanged for 2nd month in Sept

August 21, 2023 — 02:35 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Monday said it would keep steel product prices unchanged in September to reflect sluggish demand at home and abroad.

This is the second month the company will hold prices unchanged for all of its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams. Tokyo Steel lowered prices for some products in July.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

For September, prices for steel bars, including rebar, will remain at 98,000 yen ($674) per metric ton while H-shaped beams will stay at 127,000 yen per ton.

($1 = 145.4100 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.