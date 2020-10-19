Tokyo Steel to keep product prices steady in November

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Monday it would keep product prices steady in November to make sure a hike implemented this month would be absorbed by the market.

The company raised some of its product prices by 2.2% to 3.4% in October.

For November, prices of its main H-shaped beams will stay steady at 81,000 yen ($769) a tonne while hot rolled coils will remain unchanged at 67,000 yen a tonne.

It said overseas markets looked healthy thanks to strong demand in the world's top consumer China, while Japan's domestic demand was gradually picking up, with inventories of some steel sheets showing a shortage.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

($1 = 105.3600 yen)

