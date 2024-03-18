News & Insights

Tokyo Steel to keep product prices steady in April for second month

March 18, 2024 — 04:06 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Monday it will hold steel product prices steady in April to ensure a hike implemented earlier this year would be absorbed by the market.

This is the second month the company is keeping prices unchanged for all of its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams.

For April, prices of hot rolled coils will remain at 107,000 yen ($717) a metric ton, while H-shaped beams will stay at 127,000 yen a ton.

The overseas steel market remains in a downward trend, especially in Asia, due to increased exports from China, while there are concerns in Japan that tight labour market may cause delays in major construction projects, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 149.1500 yen)

