Tokyo Steel keeps product prices unchanged in November for 2nd month

TOKYO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it will hold steel product prices steady in November to reflect weak overseas demand and slow activity in the domestic market.

It is the second month the company has left prices unchanged for all of its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams.

For November, prices for hot rolled coils will stay at 115,000 yen ($772) a tonne while prices for H-beams will remain at 124,000 yen ($833) a tonne.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

($1 = 148.8700 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

