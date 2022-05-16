Tokyo Steel keeps June product prices unchanged

TOKYO, May 16 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, on Monday said it will hold steel product prices steady in June to ensure a hike implemented in the past three months is absorbed by the market.

The company raised prices steel product prices by 2-3% in May from a month earlier to reflect higher materials costs and improving local demand.

For June, prices for steel bars, including rebar, will remain at 102,000 yen ($788) a tonne while its main H-shaped beams will stay at 124,000 yen a tonne.

Panic buying amid a deepening Ukraine crisis has run its course in overseas, the company said in a statement.

Domestic demand, meanwhile, is expected to stay strong, with a series of construction projects to rebuild domestic supply chains, redevelopment projects and plans to build large distribution centres, though inventory for steel sheets is on the rise due to slow automobile production, it added.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

($1 = 129.3800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

