Tokyo Steel holds January product prices steady for sixth month

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T, Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker, said on Monday it will hold its January steel product prices steady to reflect slow domestic demand in some manufacturing and construction sectors.

The company will retain the prices for a sixth month for its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams.

For January, prices for steel bars, including rebar, will remain at 98,000 yen ($689) per metric ton while H-shaped beams will stay at 127,000 yen per ton.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

($1 = 142.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.