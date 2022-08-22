Tokyo Steel cuts product prices by up to 6.5% for September

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co Ltd 5423.T said on Monday it will cut steel product prices by up to 6.5% in September from this month, reflecting weak local market conditions amid slackened demand from automakers.

Japan's top electric-arc furnace steelmaker kept prices unchanged for all of its steel products, including its main H-shaped beams, for a third consecutive month in August.

For September, prices for hot rolled coils will drop by 8,000 yen ($58), or 6.5%, to 115,000 yen ($838) a tonne while prices for steel bars, including rebar, will decline by 5,000 yen, or 4.9%, to 97,000 yen a tonne.

Prices of H-shaped beams will remain unchanged.

Overseas steel markets are going through an adjustment due to a slowdown in demand, mainly in Europe, while prices in China stay weak as restrictions to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, bad weather and disruptions in supply chains dent demand, Tokyo Steel said in a statement.

Domestic demand for construction materials remains firm but sheet products face lacklustre demand due to a delay in production recovery by automakers, it said.

Tokyo Steel's pricing is closely watched by Asian rivals such as South Korea's Posco 005490.KS and Hyundai Steel 004020.KS, and China's Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd (Baosteel) 600019.SS.

