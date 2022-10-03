Tokyo Sept core CPI rises 2.8% from a year earlier - govt

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo, a leading indicator of nationwide price trends, rose 2.8% in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices. The September figure matched economists' median estimate.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.