Tokyo Seimitsu Co. (TSE:7729) Price Target Increased by 15.06% to 10,034.25

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Seimitsu Co. (TSE:7729) has been revised to 10,034.25 / share. This is an increase of 15.06% from the prior estimate of 8,721.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,060.00 to a high of 12,600.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.65% from the latest reported closing price of 10,100.00 / share.

Tokyo Seimitsu Co. Maintains 1.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Seimitsu Co.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 7729 is 0.13%, a decrease of 11.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.46% to 5,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,422K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 43.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7729 by 67.92% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 504K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7729 by 5.69% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 446K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 164K shares, representing an increase of 63.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 7729 by 150.07% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 394K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 300K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 296K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 7729 by 4.48% over the last quarter.

