Tokyo Rope Mfg. Increases Dividend Forecast

TOKYO ROPE MFG. CO., LTD. (JP:5981) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its year-end dividend forecast from ¥40 to ¥60 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as part of its strategy to enhance corporate value and shareholder returns. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to aligning with capital cost and stock price considerations required by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

For further insights into JP:5981 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.