Tokyo Rope Mfg. Increases Dividend Forecast

November 20, 2024 — 12:25 am EST

TOKYO ROPE MFG. CO., LTD. (JP:5981) has released an update.

Tokyo Rope Mfg. Co., Ltd. has announced an increase in its year-end dividend forecast from ¥40 to ¥60 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as part of its strategy to enhance corporate value and shareholder returns. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to aligning with capital cost and stock price considerations required by the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

