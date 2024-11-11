Tokyo Radiator Reports Strong Mid-Year Financial Results

Tokyo Radiator Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (JP:7235) has released an update.

Tokyo Radiator Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reported a 3.1% increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the previous year, with operating and ordinary profits also showing significant growth. The company’s equity ratio improved to 67.9%, highlighting a strong financial position. The annual dividend forecast has been adjusted to 26 yen per share, reflecting confidence in future earnings.

