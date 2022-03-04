Tokyo prosecutors search SMBC Nikko Securities offices - NHK

Contributor
Mari Saito Reuters
Published

Tokyo prosecutors conducted a search of the SMBC Nikko Securities Inc headquarters on Friday as officials investigate alleged market manipulation by the company, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The securities company is the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T.

SMBC Nikko has previously confirmed that the company and its employees were being investigated.

(Reporting by Mari Saito; editing by John Stonestreet)

