Tokyo prosecutors search Dentsu in connection with possible bid-rigging on Olympics test events -Nippon TV

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors searched advertising agency Dentsu 4324.T and other firms in connection with possible bid-rigging for Tokyo Olympics test events, Nippon TV reported on Friday.

In August, Tokyo prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of receiving bribes.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.