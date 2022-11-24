Tokyo prosecutors search Dentsu in connection with possible bid-rigging on Olympics test events -Nippon TV

November 24, 2022

TOKYO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors searched advertising agency Dentsu 4324.T and other firms in connection with possible bid-rigging for Tokyo Olympics test events, Nippon TV reported on Friday.

In August, Tokyo prosecutors arrested a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board, Haruyuki Takahashi, on suspicion of receiving bribes.

