Tokyo prosecutors raid home of ex-Olympic board member -Kyodo

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday raided the home of former Tokyo 2020 Olympic board member Haruyuki Takahashi in connection to suspected inappropriate payments made to him by clothes retailer Aoki Holdings Inc 8214.T, Kyodo reported on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have also raided the office of advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc 4324.T, Kyodo reported. Takahashi is a former executive of the firm, which was not immediately available to comment.

The investigation is looking at whether payments of at least 45 million yen ($325,544) between 2017 and 2021 to a company run by Takahashi violated a law that prohibits public servants from taking money in relation to their positions.

