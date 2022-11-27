Tokyo prosecutors raid ad agencies Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency in bid-rigging probe -NTV

Adds additional companies reported to be raided, details

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors on Monday raided the offices of advertising agencies Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc 2433.T and Tokyu Agency in connection with possible bid-rigging related to Tokyo Olympics test events, Japanese broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

The move follows Friday's raid on the headquarters of another ad agency, Dentsu Group Inc 4324.T, part of a widening scandal into corruption during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Prosecutors also raided two other firms, including TV production firm FCC, a subsidiary of Fuji Media Holdings Inc 4676.T, the Asahi daily reported.

In August, Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board and before that a Dentsu executive, was arrested on suspicion of receiving bribes from Olympic sponsors.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Wrriting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

