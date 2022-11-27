Tokyo prosecutors raid ad agencies Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency in bid-rigging probe -NTV

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors on Monday raided the offices of advertising agencies Hakuhodo DY Holdings and Tokyu Agency in connection with possible bid-rigging related to Tokyo Olympics test events, NTV reported.

The move follows Friday's raid on the headquarters of another ad agency, Dentsu Inc, part of a widening scandal into corruption during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Wrriting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.