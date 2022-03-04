Tokyo prosecutors arrest four after searching SMBC Nikko Securities offices - media

Adds details

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors arrested four executives of SMBC Nikko Securities Inc on Friday after searching the brokerage's headquarters in an inquiry into alleged market manipulation, local media reported.

The arrests were reported by Kyodo News. Japanese public broadcaster NHK earlier said the prosecutors were searching the brokerage.

The securities company is the brokerage unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T.

SMBC Nikko said it was checking the reports and declined to comment further.

(Reporting by Mari Saito and Makiko Yamazaki; editing by John Stonestreet and Alex Richardson)

((Mari.Saito@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.