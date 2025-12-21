Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. (TOKCF) Price Target Increased by 43.70% to 44.37

The average one-year price target for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. (OTCPK:TOKCF) has been revised to $44.37 / share. This is an increase of 43.70% from the prior estimate of $30.88 dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.74 to a high of $58.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.90% from the latest reported closing price of $28.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co.. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TOKCF is 0.13%, an increase of 3.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 7,366K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,461K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,494K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOKCF by 13.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 901K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOKCF by 23.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 640K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 632K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOKCF by 19.32% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 585K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares , representing an increase of 67.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOKCF by 11.36% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 310K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares , representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TOKCF by 15.91% over the last quarter.

