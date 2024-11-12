Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (JP:4186) has released an update.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. reports significant growth in revenue and profit for the third quarter of FY2024, driven by increased demand for semiconductor materials, particularly in the generative AI sector and the Chinese market. The company saw a 23.5% rise in net sales and a 50.5% surge in operating income, benefiting from favorable exchange rates. Additionally, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo continues its progressive dividend policy and stock repurchase initiative, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns.

