News & Insights

Stocks

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. Reports Strong Q3 Growth

November 12, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co (JP:4186) has released an update.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co. reports significant growth in revenue and profit for the third quarter of FY2024, driven by increased demand for semiconductor materials, particularly in the generative AI sector and the Chinese market. The company saw a 23.5% rise in net sales and a 50.5% surge in operating income, benefiting from favorable exchange rates. Additionally, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo continues its progressive dividend policy and stock repurchase initiative, underscoring its commitment to shareholder returns.

For further insights into JP:4186 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TOKCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.