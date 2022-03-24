Tokyo March core CPI rises 0.8% y/y

TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.8% in March from a year earlier, marking the fastest increase in more than two years, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan's capital, which includes energy items but excludes fresh food prices, was higher than economists' median estimate for a 0.7% year-on-year rise.

