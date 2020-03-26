Tokyo March core CPI rises 0.4% yr/yr

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Tokyo rose 0.4% in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index for Japan’s capital, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.4% annual rise. Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/INFLATION (REPEAT)

