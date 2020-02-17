Tokyo marathon to cancel entries from general public - Tokyo Shimbun

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published

Tokyo marathon organisers have decided to cancel entries from the general public for the event scheduled on March 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Tokyo Shimbun newspaper reported on Monday.

About 38,000 people from the general public were scheduled to run in the event, Japan's biggest marathon, the paper said.

Reuters

