Tokyo Lifestyle Plans To Incorporate Australian Subsidiary, Open New Sydney Store In November

June 26, 2025 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (TKLF), Thursday announced the incorporation of a new subsidiary and its plan to open a directly operated store under its proprietary 'Tokyo Lifestyle' brand in Sydney, Australia, in November 2025.

The store, to be operated by Tokyo Lifestyle Pty Ltd, is expected to enhance the company's brand visibility, strengthen its regional brand presence, and accelerate its market penetration in Australia.

Principal Executive Officer Mei Kanayama, commented, "We are confident that the new subsidiary and Store will serve as a strong foundation for our continued growth in Australia and across the broader region, complementing our global strategic layout."

Wednesday, TKLF closed at $3.7, up 5.88 percent on the Nasdaq.

