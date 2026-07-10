Tokyo Lifestyle FY26 Profit Dwindles Despite Higher Revenue, Shares Up

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd (TKLF), a luxury brand company reported lower profit in fiscal 2026 despite higher revenue.

Net income for the year dropped to $0.65 million, from $6.64 million the previous year. Earnings per share went down to $0.02, from $0.16 last year.

The decline in profit was primarily due to higher operating expenses and a significant decline in other incomes.

Total revenue for the year went up to $373.22 million, from $202.12 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 15.57 percent higher at $2.4500, after closing Thursday's regular trading 3.41 percent up.

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