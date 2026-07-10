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TKLF

Tokyo Lifestyle FY26 Profit Dwindles Despite Higher Revenue, Shares Up

July 10, 2026 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd (TKLF), a luxury brand company reported lower profit in fiscal 2026 despite higher revenue.

Net income for the year dropped to $0.65 million, from $6.64 million the previous year. Earnings per share went down to $0.02, from $0.16 last year.

The decline in profit was primarily due to higher operating expenses and a significant decline in other incomes.

Total revenue for the year went up to $373.22 million, from $202.12 million in the previous year.

In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 15.57 percent higher at $2.4500, after closing Thursday's regular trading 3.41 percent up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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